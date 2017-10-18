Dow closes above 23K for first time, sparked by IBM's big day

Stocks continued their slow upward march, with IBM's 9% surge pushing the Dow to close above 23,000 for the first time.

IBM's big day added ~90 points to the Dow, whose 0.7% advance far outgained the S&P and Nasdaq, both of which rose less than 0.1% and traded within very narrow ranges all day.

"All the economic data suggests we have more room to the upside," says Jeff Carbone, managing partner of Cornerstone Financial Partners. "I wouldn't be surprised if we got to 24,000 by year-end, especially if we get tax reform."

Goldman Sachs retraced nearly all of its Tuesday decline, rising by 2.5% and helping the financial sector (+0.6%) finish at the top of the day's standings; IBM helped the tech group (+0.3%) finish higher.

On the flip side, the telecom services (-0.6%) and energy (-0.7%) sectors fell amid broad weakness.

U.S. Treasury prices ended lower, sending the benchmark 10-year yield rising 4 bps to 2.34%. and the two-year yield 2 bps higher to 1.56%.

WTI crude oil futures rose 0.3% to $52.04/bbl.