Nielsen launches new measurement for subscription streaming video

Nielsen (NLSN +4.2% ) launched its Subscription Video On Demand Content Ratings, a syndicated move to tap into viewing of streaming media.

Eight networks and studios have signed on, it says, including A&E, Disney-ABC (NYSE:DIS), Lionsgate (LGF.A, LGF.B), NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX).

While Nielsen began measuring streaming content through an opt-in service three years ago, new enhancements use demographic and household characteristic data to offer a more comprehensive view.

The company is promising measurement "at the season and episode level in a manner comparable to linear television data -- including ratings, reach, frequency and segmentation reporting."