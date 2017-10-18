Gilead cancer therapy drug acquired via Kite Pharma wins FDA approval

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) +3.7% after-hours as the FDA approves a new cancer therapy for a type of lymphoma developed by Kite Pharma, which GILD acquired in August for $11.9B.

The drug, Yescarta, has been among the most highly anticipated new drugs on Wall Street, as the therapy is projected to total $1.7B in worldwide sales in five years.

Yescarta is the second in a new class of cancer treatments called chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, or CAR-T, which reprograms the body's own immune cells to recognize and attack malignant cells; the first drug in the class, Novartis's Kymriah, was approved in August.