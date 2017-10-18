Russia plans another $400M oil investment in Kurdistan

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) says it will invest $400M in five oil blocks in Iraqi Kurdistan, increasing Russia’s exposure to the semi-autonomous region despite rapidly increased tensions with the central government in Baghdad.

Rosneft previously has loaned $1.2B to the Kurdish government guaranteed by oil sales and is seeking to help build two major oil and gas pipelines as part of Pres. Putin’s drive to increase influence in the Middle East.

The parties agree to implement a geological exploration program and to begin pilot production as early as in 2018 with full-field development by 2021; Rosneft estimates the total recoverable oil reserves at the five blocks could total 670M barrels.