Communications firm Sendgrid files for initial public offering

Digital communication platform SendGrid has filed for its initial public offering, with a placeholder registration for $100M.

The company performs the email processing behind common e-commerce, including shipping notifications, password resets, account alerts, promotional mails and others.

It's applied to list on the NYSE under the symbol SEND.

For the six months ended June 30, the company logged $51.8M in revenue (up 43.4% Y/Y), gross profit of $38.1M (up 49%), and a net loss of $3.1M vs. a year-ago loss of $3.5M.

It had cash and equivalents of $37.6M as of June 30.

It's filing through Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, William Blair, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Jaffray and Stifel.