Encana CEO says Permian land grab is over, 'now it's what you do with the land'

“The race for the land is kind of over,” Encana (NYSE:ECA) CEO Doug Suttles says of the red-hot Permian Basin oil play. “Now it’s what are you going to do with the land.”

Suttles tells Bloomberg that Permian drillers can no longer impress investors with how much acreage they are buying up or how quickly they are boosting production - instead, investors will focus on how profitably companies are able to produce from their current holdings.

The CEO says ECA is maximizing production from its land partly through a drilling technique it calls cube development, which entails drilling multiple wells in multiple zones simultaneously, rather than drilling the wells piecemeal over a longer period of time.

ECA also avoided some of the service-cost inflation that has hurt other operators in the Permian by contracting for its services farther ahead of time and ramping up activity earlier than other drillers, he said. Suttles says.