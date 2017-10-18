FCC pauses review of $3.9B Sinclair-Tribune deal for more comment

The FCC is pausing its review of Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI +1% ) $3.9B bid for Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) to extend the public comment period.

The agency usually runs a self-imposed 180-day "shot clock" to complete reviews; it's moving that by 15 days, until Nov. 2.

The deal -- from the nation's biggest local broadcaster, a conservative media organization -- has come under fire from a number of sources, including conservative media and liberal advocacy groups, as well as industry participants like Dish Network (DISH +1.8% ).

A combination with Tribune would extend Sinclair's reach to 72% of American households, which opponents argue is too much influence over local news content.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in April he'd start a "comprehensive review" of media regulations regarding consolidation, but hasn't launched a formal proceeding yet.