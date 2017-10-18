HP Enterprise boosts dividend, buybacks in 2018 outlook

With its annual Securities Analyst Meeting today, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE +0.6% ) has released its fiscal 2018 outlook.

It expects EPS (non-GAAP) for 2018 to come in at $1.15-$1.25 (vs. consensus for $1.19).

The board boosted its share repurchase authorization by $5B, and committed to returning $2.5B to shareholders during the fiscal year (including $2B in buybacks).

It's also boosting its dividend by 15%, to $0.075/share. Free cash flow is expected around $2B, though on an as-reported basis it will be about $1B (after $200M in legacy restructuring and separation payments, $300M of payments for tax settlements, and $600M of funding for its HPE Next initiative).

“Going forward, we will accelerate profitable growth through a focus on higher margin services and solutions," says CEO Meg Whitman. "We will redesign our company to deliver Hybrid IT and Edge innovations tailored to our services strengths.”

For fiscal 2017, it's expecting revenue growth of 5% Y/Y, and expects EPS of $1.00 as the company stands today (including Enterprise Group and Financial Services). It expects to return $3B in cash to shareholders ($2.6B in buybacks, $400M in dividends).

Shares are flat in after-hours trading.

