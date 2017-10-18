Kinder Morgan moves higher as dividend hike planned for 2018

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +1.8% after-hours as a mixed Q3 earnings result is outweighed by news that it will increase the annual dividend to $0.80/share for 2018, starting with $0.20 for Q1.

"Our goal of maintaining robust dividend coverage while delivering a substantial dividend increase to stockholders out of operating cash flows in excess of growth capital remains clearly in sight," says Executive Chairman Richard Kinder.

KMI says it expects to end the year with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of ~5.2x, as proceeds from the Kinder Morgan Canada IPO were used to pay down debt; growth capital investment of $3.1B; and distributable cash flow less than 1% below budget.

KMI's Q3 earnings finished in-line with estimates while revenues slipped 1.5%, partly due to the Canada IPO and the impact of Hurricane Harvey as KMI shut down some of its pipelines and gas storage facilities.

Q3 natural gas gathering volumes fell 14% Y/Y and crude and condensate pipeline volumes slid 8% due mostly to Harvey, but natural gas transport volumes rose 3%.