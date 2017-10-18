Bloomberg: Verizon looks to spring to roll out live TV service

Verizon (VZ +0.5% ) is now looking at the spring to launch a twice-delayed online live television service, Bloomberg reports.

That will come after more negotiation for programming, an increasingly tricky path to navigate as costs keep rising.

CEO Lowell McAdam has called the service "absolutely critical" to the company even though rivals are rushing in. The company is under pressure to expand in media to add advertising revenue streams as its wireless business struggles to add growth.

Go90, an earlier ad-supported effort for mobile-focused streaming shows, has struggled to find an audience and with the departure of media chief Marni Walden, responsibility for it now falls to Oath chief Tim Armstrong.

Verizon reports earnings before the open tomorrow.