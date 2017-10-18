Bloomberg: Trump instructs EPA to halt ethanol quota changes

Pres. Trump intervened personally to direct EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to back off any possible changes that would weaken federal biofuel quotas, Bloomberg reports.

The EPA reportedly was told to drop two changes that were under consideration: a possible reduction in biodiesel requirements and a proposal to allow exported renewable fuel to count toward domestic quotas.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds, one of many Midwestern politicians and biofuel backers who have lobbied the administration by highlighting Trump's campaign pledge to support ethanol, says Trump called to reassure her of his commitment.

The EPA sparked strong reactions last month when it asked for public comment on potential biofuel quota reductions and a 15% reduction in requirements for biodiesel; the agency has a Nov. 30 deadline to finalize next year’s quotas.

Potentially relevant tickers include VLO, PBF, PSX, MPC, HFC, ALJ, CVI, CVRR, ADM, GPRE, PEIX, REGI.