The Catalonia crisis is expected to reach new heights today with Spain looking likely to use its so-called "nuclear option" to impose direct rule on the region.

The prospect has raised fears of social unrest, led the euro zone’s fourth-largest economy to cut its growth forecasts and rattled the euro.

Catalonia's leader Carles Puigdemont has until 10 a.m. local time to withdraw the declaration of independence he made - albeit ambiguously - last week.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, EWP, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, HEWP, DBSP