Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Shire ple (NASDAQ:SHPG) initiated with Buy rating and $201 (37% upside) price target by FBR & Co. on pipeline prospects and expectation of $15.1B in sales this year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) initiated with Buy rating and $206 (47% upside) by FBR citing upside with top seller Xyrem (sodium oxybate).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) initiated with Buy rating and $53 (29% upside) by FBR citing strong organic growth and recent correction as a good entry point.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (200% upside) by Roth Capital.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) price target raised to $60 (8% upside) by RBC citing steady improvement in revenue trends.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) price target raised to $29 (47% upside) from $20 by H.C. Wainwright.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) downgraded to Underweight by Barclays.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) price target lowered to $250 (34% upside) from $277 by RBC citing adverse patent ruling related to Restasis.