WSJ: Apple Watch loses cellular service in China

Cellular connectivity for the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch Series 3 was suddenly cut off for many customers in China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The feature was available from China Unicom, but industry analysts suspect the government cut the connection due to security concerns.

The Chinese government requires customers register with a carrier under their real names and obtain the SIM card from that carrier.

Apple embeds the small eSIM card into the Watch. Customers can choose freely between carriers, which makes matters more difficult for the government to control and track.

Customers who bought the Watch between the September 22 launch and the September 28 suspension reportedly still have connectivity.

Apple shares are down 1.63% premarket.

Previously: GE, Apple partner on industrial software (Oct. 18)