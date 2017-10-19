Travelers up 1.5% after catastrophe-affected quarter

Q3 core net income of $253M or $0.91 per share impacted by catastrophe losses of $700 pretax ($455M after-tax). Core income one year ago was $701M or $2.40 per share.

Net written premiums of $6.66B up 4% Y/Y.

Combined ratio jumps to 103.2 from 92.9. Underlying combined ratio more subdued at 92.8 vs. 92.1.

Adjusted book value per share of $83.06 vs. $78.82 a year ago. $328M in buybacks during quarter.

Net investment income of $457M (after-tax) up 1% Y/Y, with higher P-E returns offsetting lower reinvestment rates on fixed-income.

Conference call at 9 ET

Previously: The Travelers Companies EPS of $0.91 (Oct. 19)