Wal-Mart eyes online mall concept

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is closing in on a deal with Lord & Taylor to give the department store space on its website to sell products, sources tip The Wall Street Journal.

The deal could be the first step in Wal-Mart creating an online mall concept with its website. It would also be a strategic countermeasure to Amazon's plan to sell its own apparel brands online.

Wal-Mart's e-commerce acquisition spree has added Jet.com, Moosejaw, Bononobos and ShoeBuy to its digital arsenal.