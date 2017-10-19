Futures pull back from highs

The 30th anniversary of "Black Monday" seems to still be in memory, with Dow futures down 134 points as stocks pull back from record highs. Dow -0.6% ; S&P 500 -0.6% ; Nasdaq -0.8% .

Traders are also looking to the negative sentiment coming from the European political space, including an EU summit that will discuss Brexit and the crisis in Catalonia.

Oil is down 1.3% at $51.58/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1288/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.32%.

