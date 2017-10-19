Johnson & Johnson to acquire Surgical Process Institute

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) German device unit Johnson & Johnson GmbH inks an agreement to acquire German software firm Surgical Process Institute (SPI), a specialist in standardizing and digitizing surgical workflows in the surgical theater. It has developed a way of standardizing surgery via a detailed step-by-step checklist that follows best-in-class standards.
SPI's products will be available through J&J's medical device companies next year in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with global availability to follow in 2019.
The transaction should close this quarter. Financial terms are not disclosed.
