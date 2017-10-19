Winnebago rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) races higher after topping Q3 earnings estimates. The acquisition of Grand Design helped towable segment revenue jump to $229M from $27M a year ago.

The company saw gross profit margin jump 410 basis points during the quarter off a favorable mix from accelerated growth in the towable segment.

Operating income jumped 130% to $43.5M.

The company says it authorized a new share repurchase program of $70M.

