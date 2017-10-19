FDA OK of Kite's CAR-T Yescarta stokes BioLife, up 9% premarket

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is up 9% premarket on light volume on the heels of the FDA's approval of Gilead Sciences unit Kite Pharma's Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), the second CAR T therapy approved in the U.S.

Last year, the company inked a long-term contract with Kite to supply CryoStor cell freeze media which will be used to freeze each manufactured dose of Yescarta to preserve the product's viability for global distribution.

