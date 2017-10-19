KeyCorp edges lower after reporting inline quarter

Q3 net income of $349M or $0.32 per share includes items of $41M or $0.03 per share. Adjusted EPS of $0.35 is inline with estimates.

ROA of 1.07% down 16 basis points for the quarter.

CET 1 ratio of 10.26% up from 9.91%. Book value of $13.18 up from $13.02.

Net interest margin of 3.15% down 15 basis points during quarter, up 30 basis points from a year ago. Net interest income of $962M down 2.5% from last quarter. All numbers are somewhat messy thanks to the First Niagara purchase.

Noninterest income of $592M down 9.3% Q/Q, but Q2 included a $64M one-time gain. Backing this out, noninterest income grew Q/Q.

Conference call at 9 ET

