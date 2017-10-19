SAP SE shares down after Q3 revenue miss, raised FY17 guidance

SAP SE shares are down 1.4% premarket following a Q3 earnings report that missed analyst expectations of €5.66B with a reported €5.59B. The company did increase its FY17 outlook to include revenue between €23.4B and €23.8B, which straddles the consensus of €23.71B.

Segment performance: New cloud bookings, €302M (+19% Y/Y, constant currency); Cloud subscription and support, €938M (+27%); Software licenses and support, €3.72B (+4%); Cloud and software, €4.7B (+8%).

Financials: operating profit, €1.3B (+4%, constant currency); operating cash flow, €4.13B; FCF, €3.16 (+7%); net debt, €1.71B.

