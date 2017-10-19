Taiwan Semiconductor reports Q3, guidance beats

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) shares are up 1.18% premarket after the Q3 report beats EPS and revenue estimates. Fourth quarter guidance has revenue between $9.1B to $9.2B or about NT275.2 to NT278.2, which straddles the NT276.37 consensus estimate.

Q4 margin guidance: gross profit margin, 48% to 50%; operating profit margin, 37% to 39%.

Gross margin for Q3 was 49.9%, operating margin was 38.9%, and net profit margin was 35.7%.

Wafer sales (% of total): 10nm, 10%; 16/20nm process tech, 24%; advanced technologies (above 28nm), 57%.

Press release

Previously: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats by $0.01 (Oct. 19)