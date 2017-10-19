Strong markets benefit Blackstone; shares up 1.4% premarket

Q3 economic net income of $834M or $0.69 per share vs. $687M and $0.57 a year ago. Expectations were for $0.55.

Distributable earnings of $625.6M or $0.52 per share vs. $593M and $0.48 a year ago.

AUM of $387.4B up 7% Y/Y; fee-earning AUM of $285.7B up 7%.

Private Equity: Carrying value up 3.3% during quarter; $2.4B of realizations; put $7.5B to work; AUM of $102B up 3% Y/Y.

Real Estate: Carrying value up 5.5% during quarter; realizations of $3.1B; put $6.7B to work; AUM of $111.3B up 9% Y/Y.

Hedge Fund Solutions: Gross return of 2.3% for quarter; net return of negative 2% for quarter and negative 5.8% YTD. AUM of $74B up 6% Y/Y.

Credit: Gross returns of 4.1% for performing credit and 2.7% for distressed strategies; AUM of $99B up 11% Y/Y.

Conference call at 11 ET

