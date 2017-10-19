Corbus Pharma's anabasum shows treatment effect in mid-stage dermatomyositis study; shares up 27% premarket

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is up 27% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating anabasum (Resunab) for the treatment of dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disorder characterized by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash.

Topline data from the 22-subject study showed treatment with anabasum statistically significantly beat placebo as measured by the change in a scale called CDASI activity score (9.3 points vs. 3.7 points; p=0.04).

On the safety front, no treatment-related severe or serious adverse events were observed. All subjects remained on study.

Detailed results will be presented on November 7 at the American College Rheumatology Annual Meeting in San Diego.

Anabasum, also in development for cystic fibrosis and diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis, is an oral synthetic endocannabinoid-mimetic that preferentially binds to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. Activating CB2 triggers biochemical pathways that halt fibrosis and inflammation.