More on WABCO Holdings' Q3

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) reports sales rose 18.6% in local currencies in Q3.

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 90 bps to 30.9%.

SG&A expense rate improved 30 bps to 13%.

Adjusted operating margin rate advanced 40 bps to 14.5%.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: $3.250B to $3.3B (+13.5% to +15.5% in local currencies); Adjusted operating margin rate: 14.6% to 14.8%; GAAP operating margin rate: 13.1% to 13.3%; Adjusted net income: $325.5M to $341.6M; GAAP net income: $308.8M to $324.9M; Adjusted EPS: $6.55 to $6.70; Diluted EPS: $5.95 to $6.10; Diluted shares outstanding: ~54M.