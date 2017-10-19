Apple drops on iPhone 8 sales speculation

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 could face a 50% cut in orders, according to sources of Taiwan’s Economic Times via Reuters.

Analysts have suggested iPhone 8 sales have suffered due to the continued popularity of the iPhone 7 and the staggered release of the forthcoming iPhone X.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang says the firm’s research showed an even production mix between the iPhone 8 models and the iPhone X but that “X allocation could shift up to 60-70 percent in December and even more in the March quarter.”

Pre-orders for the iPhone X start October 27 with shipment expected November 3.

Apple share are down 1.64% premarket.

