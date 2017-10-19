Anglogold sells two South African mines for combined $307M

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) +3.2% premarket after agreeing to sell mines in South Africa to Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) and a Chinese investment firm, raising ~$307M.

HMY, -3.4% premarket, will buy the Moab Khotsong mine, South Africa’s newest gold mine, where operations started in 2006, for $300M, which it says will add 250K oz. of gold to its annual production and increase its underground resource base by 38%.

AU also will sell its Kopanang mine, a gold plant and related infrastructure to China's Heaven-Sent SA Sunshine Investment for ~$7M.

The sales come after AU put its South African assets under review “given their under-performance leading to heavy, and ultimately unsustainable, losses being incurred.”