Klarman says wiping out Puerto Rico debt a bad idea

Donald Trump has suggested zeroing out Puerto Rico's debt, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren yesterday demanded it ("not one red cent of that money should go to the vulture funds," said the crusader).

That's a bad idea, says Seth Klarman, whose Baupost Fund is an owner of PR debt. In an email to his investors seen by Reuters, Klarman says expunging the debt would almost certainly eliminate the ability of Puerto Rico to borrow in the future at a reasonable rate - borrowing which will be necessary to rebuild the island.

In a separate letter to investors, Klarman has said holders of PR paper should be willing to take a haircut.

Interested parties: MBIA (NYSE:MBI), Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO), Ambac (NASDAQ:AMBC)