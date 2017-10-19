Genuine Parts Company announces two acquisitions

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) announces separate acquisitions within its Motion Industries subsidiary and U.S. automotive parts group.

The company acquired Apache Hose & Belting Company for the Motions Industries subsidiary. The Iowa-based company specializes in value-added fabrication of belts, hoses and cut and molded products used in a wide array of industries and applications. Genuine Parts expects Apache to generate estimated annual revenues of $100M.

Genuine Parts also acquired parts distributor Monroe Motor Products. The company says the addition of Monroe will fold into its U.S. Automotive operations and is expected to generate approximate annual revenues of $25M.

Financial terms of the acquisitions weren't disclosed.

Source: Press Release