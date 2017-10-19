OncoSec's ImmunoPulse IL-12 shows treatment benefit in mid-stage melanoma studies; shares ahead 12% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) is up 12% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from two Phase 2 clinical trials assessing ImmunoPulse IL-12 in patients with treatment-resistant melanoma. The data were presented today at the 9th World Congress of Melanoma in Brisbane, Australia.

One study, OMS-I102, evaluated the combination of ImmunoPulse and Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in 22 melanoma patients who were not predicted to respond to the PD-1 inhibitor on the basis of biomarker data. The best overall response rate (BORR) was 50% (n=11/22), including nine complete responders and and two partial responders. The disease control rate was 59% (n=13/22), which included two subjects with stable disease.

The other study, OMS-I100, evaluated ImmunoPulse as monotherapy on a 90-day cycle. The BORR was 34.6% (n=9/26), including five complete responders and four partial responders. The disease control rate was 69.2% (n=18/26) which included nine subjects with stable disease. In a protocol addendum, twenty patients were treated with ImmunoPulse on a six-week cycle. There were no complete responders but the disease control rate was 65%.

Initial data from the PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 study should be available in mid-2018.