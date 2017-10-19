Barrick Gold, Tanzania strike deal to end dispute

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) agrees to give Tanzania a 16% stake in three gold mines, a 50% share in revenues from the mines and a one-time $300M payment to resolve a dispute that has impaired its operations in the country.
The deal culminates months of talks after Tanzania's government banned the export of unprocessed minerals and enacted new laws to raise state ownership of the country’s mines.
Tanzania is Africa’s fourth largest gold producer, and ABX’s Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF, OTC:ABGLY) is its largest miner; ABX +0.6% premarket, while Acacia's London-listed shares +22.7% folllowing news of the deal.