BMO Capital lowers the odds of a takeover of Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) as it assesses the M&A climate.

The investment firm thinks the biting pricing pressure in the food/grocery sector will turn away potential bidders and doesn't see a piecemeal sale of brands as likely.

BMO's price target on Hain is moved to $44 from $48 due to the lowered M&A premium and concerns on EBITDA growth.

Sources: Bloomberg and StreetInsider.com

Shares of Hain are down 13% from their 52-week high of $45.61.