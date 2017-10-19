Immune Pharma prices equity offering; shares down 7% premarket

Nano cap Immune Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMNP) is down 7% premarket on light volume in response to the pricing of its public offering of 18K Units at $1,000 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one share of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock and 982 seven-year warrants, each eligible to purchase one share of common stock at $1.10.

Each Series E share is convertible into common shares by dividing $1,080 (the stated value) by the conversion price, $1.10 for the first 40 days after the offering closes and the lesser of $1.10 and 87.5% of the lowest volume-weighted average price of the common stock during the five days prior to the date of the notice of conversion, subject to adjustments, thereafter.

Closing date is October 23.

Yesterday's close was $1.51.