BHP CEO wins chairman's support, says will not rush to sell U.S. shale assets

New BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) Chairman Ken MacKenzie uses his first public comments to support CEO Andrew Mackenzie and send a message to activist Elliott Advisers that it is the job of the company's board to set strategy.

“There is much your CEO, Andrew Mackenzie, and his leadership team have delivered over the past five years to set BHP up for success,” Chairman MacKenzie told investors today at the annual general meeting in London.

Elliott has built a 5% in BHP and earlier this year went public with demands for strategy changes; rumors have been swirling ever since about the future of Mackenzie, who is approaching his fifth anniversary as BHP’s CEO.

CEO Mackenzie says the sale process for BHP's loss-making U.S. shale business is underway but the company would not rush to make a deal.

BHP has rejected Elliott's request to sell or spin off all of its oil assets, including its fields in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Australia.