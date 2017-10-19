Alcobra up 46% premarket on Arcturus/Janssen deal in HBV

Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) is up 46% premarket on robust volume in response to merger partner Arcturus Therapeutics' collaboration and license agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals aimed at developing and commercializing nucleic acid-based drugs for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection using Arcturus' UNA Oligomer chemistry and LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arcturus will receive an upfront cash payment, R&D support, milestones and royalties on net sales of commercialized products. Janssen will be responsible for development and commercialization costs.