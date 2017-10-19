Junk bond funds increasingly buying stocks - Bloomberg

via Lisa Abramowicz at Bloomberg

The best-performing fund in high-yield DEBT category so far this year - the Fidelity Capital & Income Fund (MUTF:FAGIX) - has raised its equity holdings to more than 20% of assets.

The DDJ Opportunistic High Yield Fund (MUTF:DDJCX) earlier this year had more than 60% of its holdings in stocks - it's up 9.8% this year, besting 99% of peers.

Implications: First, while stocks may be expensive, high-yield is even more so - at least as measured by the spread between junk yields and the S&P 500 earnings yield.

Second, it highlights the perverse incentives for fund managers, who - in the face of historically high valuations - see now as the time to cut cash holdings and up risk.

Abramowicz: "Over the long term, the consequences of this will be painful."