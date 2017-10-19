Analysts up Adobe price targets after analyst day; shares +9.4%

Analysts up Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) price targets following the yesterday’s analyst day, which included a reiteration of the Q4 guidance.

Cowen raises its Adobe price target from $165 to $185 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst Derrick Wood says, “Surprise came from the resiliency of Digital Media growth” and notes that price increases coming in March show the company “flexing its market dominance.”

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raises his price target by $10 to $190 with a Buy rating.

Thill ups EPS estimates for FY18 from $5.15 to $5.50 and FY19 from $6.29 to $6.63.

Piper Jaffary raises Adobe’s price target from $180 to $195 with an Overweight rating.

Analyst Alex Zukin says FY18 guidance implies operating margins over 40% and that doesn’t include the price increases.

Source: Bloomberg First Word