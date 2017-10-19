Investors size up Supervalu

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) is down another 2.87% to extend on yesterday's sharp sell-off after the company surprised with an unexpected wind-down of a transition services agreement with Albertson's.

Despite the TSA surprise, analysts are issuing favorable comments on Supervalu following the grocery operator's strong earnings report. RBC Capital keeps an Outperform rating and boosts its price target to $42, while Pivotal Research calls valuation "attractive" on Supervalu.

