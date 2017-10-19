Imprimis Pharma to offer compounded alternatives to Allergan's Restasis; shares up 63%

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY +63% ) announces that it is making compounded cyclosporine-based formulations that will potentially be lower-cost alternatives to Allergan's (AGN -1.5% ) dry eye med RESTASIS (Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion). Its offerings will be packaged in a multi-use preservative-free bottle and include "Klarity Drops," a patented formulation developed by ophthalmologist Richard Lindstrom, M.D.

A few days ago, a Texas court invalidated Allergan's patents covering RESTASIS.

Imprimis intends to make public a presentation on subsidiary Surface Pharmaceuticals, focused exclusively on ocular surface disease, including dry eye disease and blepharitis (inflamed eyelids). Surface has three core drug formulations and plans to seek FDA approval for as many as five indications.

