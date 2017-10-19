Amazon's wind farm is up and running; deadline day for HQ2 proposals

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) largest wind farm is now operational.

Amazon Wind Farm Texas has over 100 turbines and adds more than 1M MWh of clean energy each year.

The farm brings Amazon’s total wind and solar projects up to 18 in the United States. Amazon plans to create 35 more projects.

HQ2 deadline: Today is the deadline for cities to submit proposals for Amazon’s second headquarters, HQ2.

About 100 cities are expected to apply for HQ2, which will cost over $5B but create 50K jobs over two decades.

Amazon shares are down 1.63%.

