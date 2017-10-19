Windstream announces debt exchange for several series

Windstream (WIN +2.4% ) has announced a debt exchange offer for several series of upcoming notes.

It's offering to exchange any and all 7.5% senior notes due 2022 and 7.5% senior notes due 2023, for new senior notes due 2023.

The new notes will bear interest at 6 3/8%.

For the exchange, the older notes due 2022 will receive an early exchange consideration of $1,080 for each $1,000 in principal ($1,030 after the early tender date), and the notes due 2023 will receive early consideration of $1,075 for each $1,000 in principal ($1,025 for late exchange).

There is $441.15M outstanding of the 7.5% notes due 2022, and $343.46M outstanding of the 7.5% notes due 2023.

It's also offering to exchange 7.75% senior notes due 2021 ($809.3M outstanding) for new 6 3/8% notes or in some cases new 8.625% senior secured notes due 2025, as well as an offer to exchange 7.75% senior notes due 2020 ($650.95M outstanding) for new senior notes.