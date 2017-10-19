Stocks open lower, as Apple weighs on tech

Stocks are off to a weak start following earnings disappointments from eBay (-3.4%) and Philip Morris (-3.4%), as well as reports that Apple's iPhone 8 could face a 50% cut in orders and that cellular connectivity for the new Apple Watch was suddenly cut off in China; S&P and Dow -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.9%.
European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC -0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.4% but China's Shanghai Composite finished -0.3%.
In other U.S. corporate news, Dow components Verizon (+2.8%), Travelers (+0.6%) and American Express (-0.4%) all reported better than expected earnings, but AmEx is lower at the open after announcing the departure of CEO Ken Chenault.
Apple's (-2.3%) news items are weighing heavily on the tech sector (-1%), but Adobe Systems (+9.3%) is surging out of the gate after raising its 2018 guidance and reaffirming Q4 targets.
U.S. investors received two pieces of economic data - the weekly initial jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Index for October - both of which came in better than expected.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down 3 bps at 2.31%.
U.S. crude oil -1.4% at $51.30/bbl as traders take profits following the recent rise on geopolitical tensions.
Still ahead: leading economic indicators, EIA natural gas inventory