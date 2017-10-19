Stocks open lower, as Apple weighs on tech

Stocks are off to a weak start following earnings disappointments from eBay ( -3.4% ) and Philip Morris ( -3.4% ), as well as reports that Apple's iPhone 8 could face a 50% cut in orders and that cellular connectivity for the new Apple Watch was suddenly cut off in China; S&P and Dow -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC -0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.4% but China's Shanghai Composite finished -0.3% .

In other U.S. corporate news, Dow components Verizon ( +2.8% ), Travelers ( +0.6% ) and American Express ( -0.4% ) all reported better than expected earnings, but AmEx is lower at the open after announcing the departure of CEO Ken Chenault.

Apple's ( -2.3% ) news items are weighing heavily on the tech sector ( -1% ), but Adobe Systems ( +9.3% ) is surging out of the gate after raising its 2018 guidance and reaffirming Q4 targets.

U.S. investors received two pieces of economic data - the weekly initial jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Index for October - both of which came in better than expected.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note down 3 bps at 2.31%.

U.S. crude oil -1.4% at $51.30/bbl as traders take profits following the recent rise on geopolitical tensions.

Still ahead: leading economic indicators, EIA natural gas inventory