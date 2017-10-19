UniQure to launch pivotal study in 2018 for promising gene therapy candidate AMT-061 in hemophilia B; shares up 33%

Based on feedback from U.S. and European regulators, uniQure (QURE +32.9% ) plans to initiate a pivotal study next year assessing AMT-061 in patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B.

AMT-061 is structurally identical to AMT-060, already tested in 10 patients, but with two nucleotide substitutions in the coding sequence for factor IX (FIX). The gene variant, called FIX-Padua, has shown an eight-to-nine-fold increase in FIX activity compared to wild-type FIX protein in preclinical testing.

The FDA has agreed to include AMT-061 in the existing Breakthrough Therapy designation and IND for AMT-060 while the EMA has signed off on including AMT-061 under the current PRIME designation.

The pivotal trial will be open-label and will evaluate a single dose of AMT-061. The primary endpoint will be the prevention of bleeds. Patients will serve as their own control with baselines established during a six-month lead-in phase.

Separately, the company has acquired a patent family covering FIX-Padua from inventor Professor Paolo Simioni at the University of Padua, Italy.