Celestica announces appointment of CFO

Celestica (CLS -1.3% ) appointed Mandeep Chawla as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Chawla has been Celestica's interim CFO since June.

"We are delighted to have Mandeep step into the Chief Financial Officer role," said Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. "Mandeep is an exceptional leader who has already been playing a critical role in driving Celestica's strategy as we chart our company's transformation. His depth of understanding of our business and our markets will make him a valuable addition to our executive leadership team."

Source: Press Release