3G’s Dreyfus sees Wheaton Precious Metals rising to mid-$40s

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) opens higher after 3G Capital’s Dan Dreyfus tells the C4K Investors Conference in Toronto that he sees the stock climbing to the mid $40s, with the San Dimas mine and the resolution of the CRA audit as likely catalysts.

The dawn of the electric vehicle is here and it’s going to happen fast, with the copper industry entering “harvest mode," Dreyfus says; two WPM streams linked to copper projects include Hudbay and Salobo II.

Dreyfus says “hidden assets” could unlock another $10/share in value, with upside from a normalized gold/silver ratio possibly unlocking an additional $10.

Source: Bloomberg First Word