Just another 10% gain for MoviePass owner

Investors looking for a stock with a dash of volatility should keep an eye on Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY).

Yesterday's 9% slide is in the rear-view mirror today as HMNY jumps 10% in early trading. The MoviePass owner's 429% YTD gain is one of the more notable runs of the year.

Earlier this week, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told Bloomberg in an interview (video) that the company will need "a lot of money" to fund its growth and noted that it would take a few years for the movie ticket subscription service to get into positive cash flow territory. The interview also touches on the "broken model" in place between exhibitors (CNK, RGC, IMAX, MCS, AMC, RDI) and studios. Lowe cites the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) model of surviving early losses, even as MoviePass competes with the streamer for some of the same subscription dollars.

