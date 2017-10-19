We may never know if PG&E caused fires, top California regulator says

The chairman of California’s Public Utilities Commission says the state may never be able to determine whether Pacific Gas and Electric's (PCG +0.5% ) electrical equipment played a role in igniting this month's deadly fires.

“We still don’t know whether the fires caused pole or line damage or the poles caused the fires,” Michael Picker tells a symposium organized by grid manager California Independent System Operator Corp. in Sacramento. “They may never sort it out.”

The state must consider climate change’s role in the severity of wildfires and enhance safety programs, Picker says, echoing remarks made by PG&E CEO Geisha Williams earlier this week.

PG&E said last night that it had restored 99% of electric service and 80% of gas service to fire-affected customers in northern California who are able to receive them.