Anonymous Analytics rates Criteo as Strong Buy; Criteo names new CSO

Anonymous Analytics hits back at Gotham City Research’s accusations against Criteo (NYSE:CRT).

Anonymous’ report calls Gotham’s thesis “highly flawed and misleading” and says the other firm has “a tenuous grasp of how internet traffic Is distributed.”

Anonymous rates Criteo a Strong Buy with a $64 target price.

In other news, Criteo announces the promotion of Jonathan Opdyke to Chief Strategy Officer.

Opdyke joined the company in 2016 as the President of Brand Solutions.

Opdyke previously co-founded HookLogic, which Criteo later acquired.

Criteo shares are down 1.58% .

