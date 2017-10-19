Starboard's Smith bullish on Envision; shares up 6% ahead of CK4 presentation in Toronto

Hospital-based physician group Envision Healthcare (EVHC +6.1% ) perks up on modestly higher volume in apparent response to an expected presentation by Starboard Value's Jeff Smith at the Capitalize for KIDS (C4K) Investors Conference in Toronto.

Mr. Smith is bullish on the company citing an attractive upside if it does more cross-selling in hospitals, cuts costs and consolidates headquarters. He also believes it is an attractive takeover candidate in light of its modest 9x EBITDA multiple. Competitor Team Head was acquired by Blackstone at a 12.4x multiple.

Source: Bloomberg